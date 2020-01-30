No. D-202-CV-2020 00711
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2020 00711
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kirsten Rae Bilan
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Ava Margaret Bilan
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kirsten Rae Bilan, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Ava Margaret Bilan
Proposed Name Jack Margaret Bilan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 17th day of March 2020, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kirsten R. Bilan
Kirsten Rae Bilan
HCS Pub. January 31, February 7, 2020