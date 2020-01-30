No. D-202-CV-2020 00708
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 00708
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Meghan Dawn O’Connor
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Meghan Dawn O’Connor, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Meghan Dawn O’Connor
Proposed Name Harper Sage O’Connor
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 27th day of February 2020, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Meghan O’Connor
Meghan Dawn O’Connor
HCS Pub. January 31, February 7, 2020