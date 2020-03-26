D-202-DM-2019-3841
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
D-202-DM-2019-3841
ARISTEO MORALES,
Petitioner,
Vs.
CHRISTY LEE WHITE,
Respondent.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT CHRISTY LEE WHITE:
Greetings, You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil suit against you in the above entitled court and cause , the general object thereof being a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage. That unless you enter you appearance in said cause on or before the 11th day of May,2020, judgment by default will be entered against you.
Name and address of Petitioners attorney:
Michelle Ritt Martinez
PO Box 51872
Albuquerque NM 87181
(505) 321-8896
Witness the Honorable Jane C. Levy, District Court Judge of the second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County this 20 day of March, 2020.
MONICA BACA
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Valerie Perez
Deputy Clerk
