No. D-202-CV-2020-01470
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-01470
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
RAMONA CORNELIA CHAVEZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RAMONA CORNELIA CHAVEZ, resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name: RAMONA CORNELIA CHAVEZ
Proposed Name: LORRAINE RAMONA CHAVEZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay Campbell on April 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Hearing Room 710, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Submitted by:
GENUS LAW GROUP
/s/ Karis Begaye
Karis Begaye
Anthony Spratley
Attorneys for Petitioner
12514 Menaul Blvd, NE Suite A
Albuquerque, NM 87112
(505) 317-2700
HCS Pub. March 6, 13, 2020