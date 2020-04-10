No. CV 2020 01715
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 01715
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
(Amended)
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anita BalloLa Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Anita BalloLa Chavez
Proposed Name
Anita LoyoLa Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 28 day of April 2020, at the hour of 11:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anita L Baca
HCS Pub. April 10, 17, 2020