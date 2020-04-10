No. D-202-DM-2020-00421
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
No. D-202-DM-2020-00421
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP
OF J.F. AND K.F.
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR KINSHIP GUARDIANSHIP OF J. F. AND K.F., MINORS
STATE OF NEW MEXICO TO ERIC FERRER:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Nancy Hernandez, the above-named Petitioner, has filed a Petition for Kinship Guardianship of J.F. and K.F., minors, J.F. born 2006, and K.F. born 2009, in the above referenced action. The biological mother of said minors, Evelyn Nanco, is deceased. Unless you enter your appearance within twenty (20) days of the date of the final publication of this Notice in the Second Judicial District Court, before the Honorable Amber Chavez-Baker, judgment by default will be entered against you. The date of the final publication is April 24, 2020.
Respectfully submitted:
BATLEY POWERS FAMILY LAW, P.A.
/s/ Lauren E. Riley
Lauren E. Riley
Attorneys for Nancy Hernandez
316 Osuna Rd. NE, Suite 301
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107
(505) 246-0500
lriley@batleypowers.com
HCS Pub. April 10, 17, 24, 2020