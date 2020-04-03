No. D-202-PB-2019-00615
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. D-202-PB-2019-00615
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
TERESA MARGARITA WESTON, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Sylvia Grycner has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Teresa Margarita Weston, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Pregenzer Baysinger Wideman & Sale, PC, 2424 Louisiana Boulevard NE, Suite 200, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, PO Box 488, County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
Dated: April 1, 2020.
PREGENZER BAYSINGER WIDEMAN
& SALE, PC
By: /s/ Marcy Baysinger
Marcy Baysinger
2424 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Suite 200
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Phone: (505) 872-0505
Fax: (505) 872-1009
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. April 3, 10, 17, 2020