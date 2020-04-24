Public Sale
Notice of Public Sale
On June 5, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 10 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold the undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).
2005 Acura TSX 4dr, VIN# JH4CL96845C025560, total amount of charges incurred, $1,264.18.
2007 Cadilliac CTGS 4dr VIN#, 1G6DP5776670120251, total amount of charges incurred, $1,210.24.
2009 Toyota Prius SD VIN# JTDKB20U997850554, total amount of charges incurred, $1,399.03.
2010 Harley Davidson FLHPI VIN# 1HD1FMH10AB666140, total amount of charges incurred, $1,258.79.
At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).
HCS Pub. April 24, May 1, 2020