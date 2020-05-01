No. D-202-CV 2020 02635
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 02635
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Devlin Bristol Katri June Garman
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Devlin Bristol Katri June Garman, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Devlin Bristol Katri June Garman
Proposed Name Devlin Bristol Katri Nikolaevna Carmilla Burrke
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2020, at the hour of 9:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Devlin B.K.J Garman
Devlin Bristol Katri June Garman
HCS Pub. May 1, 8, 2020