No. D-202-CV-2020 03497
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Crystal C Cuaron
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Crystal Cassandra Cuaron, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Crystal Cassandra Cuaron
Proposed Name
Max Simon Cuaron
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 3rd day of August 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Crystal Cuaron
Crystal Cuaron
HCS Pub. June 26, July 3, 2020