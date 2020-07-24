Storage Auction
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111 , on Thursday the 13th day of August, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit 40035 Ward, Dana, 4200 Spanish Bit NE Apt D104, Albuquerque, NM 87111: Misc Furniture, Pet Kennel, Boxes, Bags.
Unit 28008 Ramos, Samantha L., 7303 Montgomery Blvd NE Apt D-96 Albuquerque, NM 87109: Tires, two wheel dolly, hubcaps, tools, hydraulic jack.
Unit 40011 Gallegos, Tenille, 10401 Toltec Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111: Misc dining, living and bedroom furniture, toys, flat screen TV, wall decor.
Unit 19005 Gutierrez, Alexander, 04 Piano Rd Los Lunas, NM 87031: Clothes, blankets, game, books.
Unit 40040, Juarez Montes De Oca, Gerardo, 737 California St SE Albuquerque, NM 87108: Ladder, Hoses. Unit 10015 Harris, Bill S., 11025 Bridgepointe Ct NE Albuquerque, NM 87111: Bird Cages, Misc Furniture, Filing Cabinets, Skis.
Unit 10014 Small, Darien, 3005 S St. Francis Dr Suite 1D #411 Santa Fe, NM 87505: Crushed velvet couch, chairs, trash bin.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. July 24, 31, 2020