Storage Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday August 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
** Masks are required for all participants throughout storage auction **
D-114 Baca, Candelaria 11100 Gibson SE C-39 ABQ NM 87123. Misc. goods. $ 724.61
E-144 Montano, Edward 233 Gen Hodges NE ABQ NM 87123. Tool box, Work tables, File cabinets, Lots of Misc. $ 759.80
E-149 Strandberg, M. Jeaunnee ℅ WhiteSands Healthcare 5715 N. Lovington Hwy #106 Hobbs NM 88240. Furn., Boxes, Lots of Misc. $ 626.90
F-172 Fairbanks, Cynthia 32 Mockingbird Tijeras NM 87059. Boxes, BBQ grill, Lots of misc. $1088.35
J-331 Mercer, DeWarn 801 Pawnee St NE ABQ NM 87123. Lots of Furn & Misc. $ 739.76
J-342 Sandoval, Stephanie 303 Alvarado SE #19 ABQ NM 87108. Lots of Misc. $ 635.25
N-435 Paz, Joey PO Box 932 Tijeras NM 87059. Furn., Trunk, Misc. $ 1436.80
R-536 Chavez, Sarah 536 Maderia Dr SE Apt. D ABQ NM 87108. Electronics/TV’s, Guitar, Tools, Lots of misc. $ 967.80
Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
H. Martinez, Mgr.
HCS Pub. July 24, 31, 2020