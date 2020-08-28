No. CV 2020 04821
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 04821
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Justin Dean Collier
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Justin Dean Collier, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Justin Dean Collier
Proposed Name Jess Sofie Violet
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 30 2020, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Justin Collier
Justin Dean Collier
HCS Pub. August 28, September 4, 2020