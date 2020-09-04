No. D-202-CV-2020 04537
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 04537
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Monique Desiree Romero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Monique Desiree Romero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Monique D Romero
Proposed Name
Xavier Marcus Romero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 17th day of September 2020, at the hour of 2:20 pm at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Monique Romero
Monique D Romero
HCS Pub. September 4, 11, 2020