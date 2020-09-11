PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020 at 12:00 am. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ.
AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage unit #159: Gabriel Najera Cupboard, Washer, dryer, clothes, tool sets, various bags
AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage unit #168B: Ricardo Gonzalez Folding Chair, Folding Table, cooler bag
AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage unit #344: Amayrany Murillo-Salazar Crib mattress, fans, hats, shelving,boxes, totes
AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage unit #521: Nora Alonso kids bike, 4 tires bags
Purchases must be made with Money Order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. September 11, 18, 2020