No. D-1329-CV-2020-1514
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF Sandoval
13TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR
NAME CHANGE FOR
Malachai Esai Gordo
Kainoah Niko Gordo
Shylah Shaianne Gordo
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner(s) will apply to the Honorable James A. Noel, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, Sandoval County, New Mexico, at 8:30 a.m. on the 28th day of October, 2020 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from
Malachai Esai Gordo
to
Malachai Esai Garcia
Kainoah Niko Gordo
to
Kainoah Niko Garcia
Shylah Shaianne Gordo
to
Shylah Shaianne Garcia.
Further, if this Notice includes a child under the age of 14 years, and both parents/guardians DID NOT sign the Petition for Name Change, service of the Petition for Name Change upon the non-signing parent/guardian was completed on 9/25/20 (date) and no response was filed.
AUDREY GARCIA, District Court Clerk
By: /s/ Audrey Garcia, Deputy Court Clerk
Submitted by:
/s/ Malachai Gordo-Kainoah Gordo-Shylah Gordo
HCS Pub. October 2, 9, 2020