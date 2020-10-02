No. D-202-CV 2020 05308
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maude Anoush May
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maude Anoush May, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maude Anoush May
Proposed Name
Sush Anoush Brown
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 12 day of November 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm.
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maude Anoush May
Maude Anoush May
HCS Pub. October 2, 9, 2020