No. D-1329-SA-2019-00026
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT.
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION
OF JOSIE HARRIS
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
THIS MATTER having come before the Court on Petitioner’s Motion and Amended Motion to allow service of process herein by publication, the Court having reviewed said Motion, and the Court being otherwise fully advised in the matter, FINDS:
1. Petitioner, Josie Harris, is seeking to adopt Elizabeth Hamblin (hereinafter “Adoptee”).
2. This court has jurisdiction over the parties and the subject matter herein.
3. The Petitioner filed a Petition for Adoption on August, 20, 2019.
4. The Respondent Rachelle Candelaria is the biological mother of the Adoptee.
5. On November 14, 2019, service of process by Mark Migliaccio was attempted at the address of record with the Court for Respondent and the person answering the door stated she had not seen Respondent for six (6) months.
6. On November 21, 2019, skip tracing was conducted that located another address for Respondent and service processor Mark Sisneros attempted to serve at the address but the persons answering the door stated Respondent did not live there.
7. The biological Father Jacob Hamblin contacted Respondent’s uncle and cousin and neither knew the current whereabouts of Respondent.
8. The Healthy City Sun is a newspaper of general circulation that prints legal notices in and around Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Albuquerque metro area is where the biological mother was last seen.
9. Publication of the Notice of Pendency of Action should occur once a week for three (3) consecutive weeks.
THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that Petitioner shall affect service of process for the Verified Petition for Adoption on biological mother, Rachelle Candelaria, by publication in the Health City Sun pursuant to the Rules of Civil Procedure. The Petitioner shall file a proof of service with a copy of the affidavit of publication when service has been completed.
/s/ Christopher Perez
The Honorable Christopher Perez
District Court Judge
Respectfully submitted:
GENUS LAW GROUP
/s/ Anthony Spratley
Anthony Spratley
12514 Menaul Blvd, Suite A
Albuquerque, NM 87112
(505)317-2700
HCS Pub. November 27, December 4, 11, 2020