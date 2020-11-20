PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Carmel 5604 Carmel Ave NE Albuquerque NM 87113 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 11/30/2020 8 am, ending 12/7/2020 5pm
AUCTION: Unit E06:James Wagser 6211 Carmel Dr NE Albuquerque NM 87113: furniture, boxes,
AUCTION: Unit E10: Cheressa Mora, 308 Rhode Island NE #4, Albuquerque NM 87110.: clothes, furniture, boxes, totes
AUCTION: Unit E13: Cheri Mora: unknown address: bedroom furniture
AUCTION: Unit G01: Erik Beacham:2037 Ri Rancho, Rio Rancho NM 87124: boxes, totes
AUCTION: Unit H22: Cheri Mora: Unknown address: boxes, doll house, wagon, furniture
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. November 20, 27, 2020