No. CV 2020 06262
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 06262
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marissa Virginia Mascareno
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marissa Virginia Mascareno, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Marissa Virginia Mascareno
Proposed Name
Norman Victor Mascareno
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 16th day of December 2020, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marissa Mascareno
Marissa Virginia Mascareno
HCS Pub. December 4, 11, 2020