No. D-202-CV-2020-06185
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-06185
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JORDYN LYNN WHISENANT PREUT FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jordyn Lynn Whisenant Preut, resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name: Jordyn Lynn Whisenant Preut
Proposed Name:
Jordyn Lynn Whisenant
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay Campbell, District Judge, on the 7th day of January 2021, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
Armstrong, Roth, Whitley, Johnstone LLC
/s/ Meredith A. Johnstone
Meredith A. Johnstone
Attorney for Petitioner
2632 Mesilla Street NE, Suite 5
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 241-3802
HCS Pub. December 4, 11, 2020