No. D-202-CV-2020-05478
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-05478
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nicole Lynne Ullerich
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nicole Lynne Ullerich, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nicole Lynne Ullerich
Proposed Name
Gunnar Fig Barnes
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin B. O’Connell, District Judge, on the 5 day of January 2021, at the hour of 11:00 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
Nicole Lynne Ullerich
HCS Pub. December 4, 11, 2020