No. CV 2020 06893
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 06893
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CHIDINMA IJEOMA OKEREKE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CHIDINMA IJEOMA OKEREKE, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name CHIDINMA IJEOMA OKEREKE
Proposed Name CHIDINMA IJEOMA EZE-OKEREKE
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 28 day of January 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Chidinma Ijeoma Okereke
CHIDINMA IJEOMA OKEREKE
HCS Pub. January 1, 8, 2021