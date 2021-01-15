No. CV 2021 00156
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 00156
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Presilla Trujillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Presilla Trujillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Presilla Trujillo
Proposed Name
Presilla Candelaria
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 10th day of February 2021, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Presilla Trujillo
Presilla Trujillo
HCS Pub. January 15, 22, 2021