No. D-202-CV-2020-06906
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2020-06906
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
SHELLEY DELANE WRIGHT
A.K.A SHELLEY DELANE GRUBS
A.K.A SHELLEY DELANE DOUGHTON
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SHELLEY DELANE WRIGHT, A.K.A SHELLEY DELANE GRUBS, A.K.A SHELLEY DELANE DOUGHTON, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
SHELLEY DELANE WRIGHT
A.K.A SHELLEY DELANE GRUBS
A.K.A SHELLEY DELANE DOUGHTON
Proposed Name SHELLEY DELANE DOUGHTON
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 3rd day of February 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am.
HEARING WILL BE TELEPHONIC.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Shelley DeLane Doughton
Shelley Delane Doughton
HCS Pub. January 1, 8, 2021