No. D-202-CV-2021 00429
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021 00429
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Waquie
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Waquie, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Maria Waquie
Proposed Name
Anna Marie White
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2021, at the hour of 1:45 pm,
By Calling 1-800-747-5150 AND USING ACCESS CODE 4001301.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Waquie
Maria Waquie
HCS Pub. February 5, 12, 2021