No. D-202-CV 2021 00510
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 00510
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Daniel Deswood Sam Platero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daniel Deswood Sam Platero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Daniel Deswood Sam Platero
Proposed Name
Violet Fiadh Platero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the day of MAR 09 2021, at the hour of 9:45 am,
Telephonic – See Attached
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Violet Platero
Daniel Deswood Sam Platero
HCS Pub. February 5, 12, 2021