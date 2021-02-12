Home   >   Auctions   >   Storage Auctions   >   STORAGE SALE

February 12, 2021

The following property shall be sold February 27, 2021, 10AM, at THE STORAGE PLACE, 31 RD 5577, Farmington, NM 87401, Phone: 505-320-0267, in satisfaction of lien in accordance with the NM self-storage act 48-11-1 thru 48-11-9 .
Cristol Martinez, 14 CR 5597, Farmington, NM 87401, Unit A-22, containing a couch, bicycles, printer, TV screen, rug doctor, and various tubs and bags.
Hank Hicks, P.O. Box 1383, Flora Vista, NM 87415, Units B-6 and C-9, containing a grill, pressure tank, fishing rods, propane tank, and fridge.
Dewayne Clelland, 11 RD 3141, Aztec, NM 87410, Unit M-28, containing a piano.
James Whiteman, Silveridge Constructors, P.O. Box 2006, Farmington, NM 87499, Unit B-7, containing a TV screen, couches, bedroom set, computer, bookshelves, and various tubs and boxes
Elvira Carlston, 38 RD 3323, Aztec, NM 87410, Unit A-21, containing quikrete, bookshelf, cooler, dresser, ice chests, car ramps, and various tubs and boxes.
Ginger Henderson, 2 RD 5191, Bloomfield, NM 87413, Unit C-1, containing a fridge, golf clubs, cabinets, shop vac, head board, microwave, and various boxes and bags
