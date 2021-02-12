Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] ABQ North Storage, 5124 2nd Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Unit A16, Ann Lee, 5209 Carlsbad Ct, NW, Albuquerque NM 87120. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on March 2, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.. Property contained in the unit will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility. Contents: Flat Screen TV, Computer, Space heaters, Furniture, Hospital bed, Misc. items.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
