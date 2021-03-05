No. D-202-CV-2020-06826
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-06826
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JOLENE PATRICIA RATLIFF
TO CHANGE AND ESTABLISH BIRTH NAME
NOTICE OF AMENDED PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOLENE PATRICIA RATLIFF, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed an Amended
Petition to Establish Name in the Second Judicial Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name to JOLENE PATRICIA RATLIFF.
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin O’Connell, District Judge, on
The 17TH day of MARCH 2021, at the hour of 3:30 P.M. am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. This hearing will be held telephonically. Please call 800-747-5150 and enter code 9254116.
Respectfully submitted,
SWAIM & CARLOW, P.C.
By: /s/ Kathleen Carlow
Kathleen M. Carlow,
Attorneys for Petitioner
4830 Juan Tabo NE, Suite F
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87111
HCS Pub. March 5, 12, 2021