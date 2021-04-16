No. D-202-CV 2021 002032
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 002032
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Craig Thomas Bailey
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Craig Thomas Bailey, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Craig Thomas Bailey
Proposed Name
Craig Thomas Bronson-Price
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of May 2021, at the hour of 9:35 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Craig Thomas Bailey
Craig Thomas Bailey
HCS Pub. April 16, 23, 2021