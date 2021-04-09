No. D-202-CV 2021 002143
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 002143
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARIO FAROOQ AZIZI
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARIO FAROOQ AZIZI, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
MARIO FAROOQ AZIZI
Proposed Name
MOHAMMAD FAROOQ AZIZI
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 6th day of May 2021, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ MARIO FAROOQ AZIZI
MARIO FAROOQ AZIZI
HCS Pub. April 9, 16, 2021