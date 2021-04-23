Storage Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday May 3th, 2021 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
E-150 Padilla, Stephanie 508 Whisper Point SW ABQ NM 87121 Furn., Ladder, Gumball machine, Kids toys, Lots of Misc. $ 646.71
J-292 Gregerson, Jesse 840 Ortiz Dr SE #2 ABQ NM 87108. Lots of Misc. $ 424.96
J-313 Olmstead, Joseph 507 Pennsylvania SE #20 ABQ NM 87108. Boxes, Backpacks, Fan, Misc. $ 485.96
N-414 Gonzales, Michelle 508 Whisper Point SW ABQ NM 87121 Furn., Trunks, Misc. HHGs $ 920.46
Q-501 Campos,Kim ℅ Christy Donaldson 8312 Vista Clara Ln SW ABQ NM 87121 Set of school lockers, Furniture, Lots of HHGs $ 735.96
R-514 Starnes, Michael 2814 Bel Air NE ABQ NM 87110 Tool Boxes, Hydraulic Jack, Shop Vac, Compressor, Drill press, Jack stands, Misc. $ 592.48
Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. April 23, 30, 2021