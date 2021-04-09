Storage Sale
Sedillo Self Storage, 1275 Old Hwy 66, Tijeras, NM 87059, (505) 281-2328, pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act effective 7/87, will sell the following units at public auction to satisfy the Landlord’s Lien on Tuesday April 27th, 2021 at 6:00pm at www.albuquerqueauctionaddiction.com. Visit website to register to bid and get more information.
Unit 108 – Lane Lovato, 5308 Van Christopher Dr, Albuquerque, NM 87111, household misc.
Unit 112 – Laura Lynch-Finegan, 43 Valley Rd, Edgewood, NM 87015, household misc.
Unit 116 – Basha Ozayu, 1325 Kendlewood Ave, Mcallen, TX 78501, household misc.
Unit 127 – Jeanette Cummings, 14 Quiet Valley LP, Edgewood, NM 87015, household misc.
Unit 335 – Aramis Mcnally, 38D Bearcat Rd, Tijeras, NM 87059, wooden furniture, pool table.
Unit 339 – Jennifer Branham, 16496 West Hope Dr, Surprise, AZ 85388, mattresses, clothing, furniture, household misc.
Unit 403 — Mike Chwalyk, Hidden Valley, Lot 56, Tijeras, NM 87059, washer, household misc.
Unit 811 – Julie Bezdek, #2 Marrietta Court , Ste A #126, Edgewood , NM 87015, household misc.
HCS Pub. April 9, 16, 2021