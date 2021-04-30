Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Self Storage located at 19461 Hwy 314, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10am May 12, 2021. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit D316 10×15: Jerrielyn Cano , 4 La Plata, Belen , NM 87002 – Leather Sectional Couch, Tools, Household Items.
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Park Self Storage located at 12563 Hwy 14, Sandia Park , NM 87047 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10am May 13, 2021. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit 300 10×20: William Raitt, 2000 Templegate Dr, McKinney Tx 75072 – 1920/30 Ford Custom Hot Rod, unused Siemens Stainless Steel double oven, misc boxes
HCS Pub. April 30, May 7, 2021