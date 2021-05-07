No. D-202-CV 2021 002570
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 002570
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Zoe Rhiannon Berkstein-Wissing
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Zoe Rhiannon Berkstein-Wissing, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Zoe Rhiannon Berkstein-Wissing
Proposed Name
Zoe Saint Rose
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 03 2021, at the hour of 02:30 PM,
by calling 1-800-747-5150 and using access code: 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Zoe Rhiannon Berkstein-Wissing
Zoe Rhiannon Berkstein-Wissing
HCS Pub. May 7, 14, 2021