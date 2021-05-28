No. D-202-CV 2021 003105
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 003105
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kelly Ann Thal-Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kelly Ann Thal-Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Kelly Ann Thal-Gonzales
Proposed Name
Kelly Ann Gonzales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2021, at the hour of 9:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC-PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kelly Gonzales
Kelly Ann Thal-Gonzales
HCS Pub. May 28, June 4, 2021