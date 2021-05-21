Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of June 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit I114 Callan, Jessica 1405 Secret Valley Dr SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 washer and dryer, fridge, BBQ grill, furniture, oven, table,
Unit O20 Martinez, Jesse J. 9600 Central Ave SW TRLR 110 Albuquerque, NM 87121 auto parts, hand tools, mattress, bed frame,
Unit S15 Campos, Kimberly 8312 vista Albuquerque, NM 87121 bed frame, wash n dryer, shelving, cooler, couch, walker, dresser,
Unit J31 zubia, Naomi 2122 LOS PADILLAS RD SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 bed frame, cabinet, boxes, crate,,
Unit K14 Davalos, Vicente 11205 goldfinch ct Albuquerque, NM 87121 adult diapers, roll out bed boxes,
Unit J49 Torres, Briana 9500 Santala Place NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 car seat, camping gear, chest, clothing, bags, boxes house hold items,
Unit I40 Silva, Guadalupe 1641 vinnie RD Albuquerque, NM 87105 house hold items, furniture, boxes, bins,
Unit K22 Gomez, David 10406 Val Pierra Place SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 tools, wheel, electronics, bins, chairs
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above-referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. May 21, 28, 2021