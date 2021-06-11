No. CV 2021 002541
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 002541
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Vitacion Mendoza
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Vitacion Mendoza, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Vitacion Mendoza
Proposed Name
Maria Vitacion Morales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of July 2021, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Vitacion Mendoza
Maria Vitacion Mendoza
HCS Pub. June 11, 18, 2021