No. CV 2021 003228
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marvella Ann Chacon
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marvella Ann Chacon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Marvella Ann Chacon
Proposed Name
Marvella Ann Ruybal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 6th day of July 2021, at the hour of 8:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC-PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marvella A. Chacon
Marvella A. Chacon
HCS Pub. June 4, 11, 2021