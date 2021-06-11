No. CV 2021 003326
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 003326
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Manuel Gallegos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Gallegos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Manuel Gallegos
Proposed Name
Manuel Vallejos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 15 day of July 2021, at the hour of 10:45 a.m.
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Manuel Gallegos
Manuel Gallegos
HCS Pub. June 11, 18, 2021