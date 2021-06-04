No. CV 2021 03285
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 03285
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jared Alexander Booth
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jared Alexander Booth, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jared Alexander Booth
Proposed Name
Meredith Amelia Rose
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 13th day of July 2021, at the hour of 9:45 AM,
by calling 1-800-747-5150 and using code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jared Booth
Jared Booth
HCS Pub. June 4, 11, 2021