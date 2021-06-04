No. D-202-CV 2021 003330
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 003330
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Joseph Gerard-Marie Steele-Drouillard Hogan
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joseph Gérard-Marie Steele-Drouillard Hogan, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Joseph Gérard-Marie Steele-Drouillard Hogan
Proposed Name
Joseph Gérard-Marie Lukás-Drouillard Hoģan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 20th day of July 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joseph Gérard-Marie Steele-Drouillard Hogan
Joseph Gérard-Marie Steele-Drouillard Hogan
HCS Pub. June 4, 11, 2021