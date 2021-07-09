No. D-202-CV-2021-04083
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021-04083
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Eduardo Varela
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eduardo Varela, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Eduardo Varela
Proposed Name
Eduardo Jose Varela Fierro
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 11th day of August 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Varela
Eduardo Varela
HCS Pub. July 9, 16, 2021