No. D-202-CV 2021 004662
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
NATASHA MARIE JACKSON
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
RAMEEK ANTONIO BREWTON
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that NATASHA MARIE JACKSON, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
RAMEEK ANTONIO BREWTON
Proposed Name
RAMEEK TONIO JACKSON
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 5th day of October 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Natasha Marie Jackson
NATASHA MARIE JACKSON
HCS Pub. August 13, 20, 2021