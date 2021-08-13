No. D-202-CV 2021 004697
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 004697
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Logan Rafael Bulgrin
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Logan Rafael Bulgrin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Logan Rafael Bulgrin
Proposed Name
Logan Rafael
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 14 day of Sept. 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Logan Bulgrin
Logan Bulgrin
HCS Pub. August 13, 20, 2021