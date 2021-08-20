No. D-202-CV-2021 004791
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021 004791
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jocelyn Anne Suarez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jocelyn Anne Suarez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jocelyn Anne Suarez
Proposed Name
Romance Oscar Suarez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 28th day of September 2021, at the hour of 1:20 p.m.
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jocelyn Anne Suarez
Jocelyn Anne Suarez
HCS Pub. August 20, 27, 2021