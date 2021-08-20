Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, on Thursday the 12th day of August, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit 27009 Mendenhall, Aaron 2112 Las Brisas Cr SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124: Luggage, Area Rugs, Golf Clubs, Model Cars.
Unit 10048 Jones, Dean 1039 Omaha St NE Albuquerque, NM 87112: Furniture, Power Tools, Golf Clubs.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. August 20, 27, 2021