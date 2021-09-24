No. D-202-CV 2021 005341
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 005341
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Morgan Taylor Montano
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Morgan Taylor Montano, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Morgan Taylor Montano
Proposed Name
Morgan Taylor Lopez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of November 2021, at the hour of 2:05 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Morgan Montano
Morgan Taylor Montano
HCS Pub. September 24, October 1, 2021