Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 14th day of October 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit N01 Cruz, Maria 3313 spckle summer pl apt 1 North las vegas, NV 89084 Fridge, boxes, chairs,mattress, golfclubs, luggage, dressers, ice chest,
Unit J62 Lopez, Sara 7608 April Flower Pl SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 bags , electronics, boxes, bins, bikes books,
Unit N12 MARQUEZ, LORENZA R. 126 50TH ST NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 Appliances, art, audio equipment, boxes, camping supplies, chair, clothes dryer x2, desk, shoplamp, mattress, microwave, monitors, paintings, power tools, side table, table and chairs, tv, washing machine x2, telescope,
Unit L33 Lopez, Sara 7608 April Flower Pl SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 Appliances, auto parts, clothing, collectables, bookcase, dresser, mattress, rugs, side table, table, tv, vacuum, shopvac, drumset,
Unit O113 QUINTANA, THEODORE 6409 EVESHAM RD NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Art, books, boxes, collectables, office equipment, bicycle, bookcase, dresser, file cabinet, handbags, hand tools, jewelery box, table, table and chairs, tires,
Unit J18 Lopez, Sara 7608 April Flower Pl SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 yard tools, ice chest, lamp, bags,,
Unit L31 Lopez, Sara 7608 April Flower Pl SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 uhaul dolly, futon, chest of drawers, weights, boxes,
Unit N65 Rodarte, Shannon 2300 Diamond Trail Apt. 6304 Albuquerque, NM 87121 rollerskates, ac window unit, vintage radio, misc bags, fan,
Unit N63 Holmes, Joseph 1304 Forrester ave NW apt A ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87104 Chairs, baby booster, cloths, Xmas decoration, Xmas tree,
Unit J30 Moya, Toni 1728 TOWNER AVE NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87104 craft supplies, rolling organizers, luggage, bins,
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above-referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. September 24, October 1, 2021